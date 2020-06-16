App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2020 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Average selling price of Samsung smartphones reaches a six-year high in Q1 2020: Report

The ASP for Samsung smartphones is up by 8.5-percent in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to Q1 last year.


The Average Selling Price (ASP) for Samsung smartphones has significantly increased over the past couple of years. According to data from Strategy Analytics (Spotted by SamMobile), the ASP for Samsung smartphones is up by 8.5 percent in the first quarter of 2020 as compared to Q1 last year.

In Q1 2020, the ASP for Samsung smartphones was USD 292 (Roughly Rs 22,250), an all-time high since the past six years. Last year, during the first quarter, Samsung’s average selling price was USD 247 (Roughly Rs 18,220). The ASP for Samsung phones in Q1 2018 and Q1 2017 was USD 251 (Roughly Rs 19,120) and USD 243 (Roughly Rs 18,510), respectively.

Average Selling Price of Samsung smartphones is the highest in the first quarter of every year as the South Korean tech giant launches new Galaxy S models during that time. So the amount of premium phones is ideally higher, which brings the average price of the phones up.

One of the major reasons that attribute to a six-year high can be the fact that Samsung also took the lid off the expensive Galaxy Z Flip alongside the Galaxy S20 series. The company also introduced a top-end Galaxy S20 Ultra for the first time in the history of the series. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy Fold has become more widely available. Although the Galaxy Fold was unveiled last year, it was plagued with issues, and only began shipping globally in Q4 2019.

Considering the price of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Fold, and Galaxy Z Flip, it is easy to see why the average price may have gone up. A higher average selling price meant Samsung took a bigger share of global smartphone revenues for Q1 2020, 22.1 percent to be precise, which is up from 21.7 percent in Q1 2019 and 14.4 percent in Q4 2019. However, it is worth noting that Apple still remained the biggest earner in the quarter, taking home 37.5 percent of the global smartphone revenue.

First Published on Jun 16, 2020 03:43 pm

tags #Apple #Samsung #smartphones

