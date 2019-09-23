Avaya ReadyNow Private Cloud Expands Data Centers to APAC Region

Avaya announced that its private cloud solution, Avaya ReadyNow, is now being made available with the launch of new Avaya and partner-hosted data centres in EMEA and APAC regions.

Avaya ReadyNow gives enterprise customers access to Avaya Unified Communications (UC) and Contact Centre (CC) solutions delivered in a secure private cloud environment, providing enterprises with a convenient and automated path to the benefits of cloud communications.

The private cloud offerings feature preconfigured, per-seat consumption and standard bundles, providing established on-premise businesses with the scalability to fit their needs – all with greater flexibility than what public cloud offerings can provide. Since Avaya ReadyNow offers the same applications that Avaya customers are currently using on-premise, they can achieve efficiency savings by minimizing changes to their existing CC and UC workflows and allowing a smooth transition to the cloud.

Avaya ReadyNow is delivered under a single global delivery model across its international network of Avaya-hosted and partner data centres, providing availability in 34 countries, with consistent and predictable levels of service provided from all locations. Both a UK and a Germany-based Avaya-hosted data centre are now live, enabling enterprises based in these locations the ability to address local data security and compliance requirements.