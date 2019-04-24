App
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 07:39 PM IST

Avaya partners with Standard Chartered to deliver multi-year CX transformation

Avaya OneCloud Private solution to deliver seamless, exceptional communications experiences across multiple customer touch points

Avaya is partnering with Standard Chartered to deliver a multi-year client experience transformation project that will enable the bank to more fully align its services with clients’ fast-paced, digitally connected lives. The Avaya OneCloud Private solution enables organizations like Standard Chartered to hit the ground running with Unified Communications and Contact Center solutions delivered on their own private cloud.

Avaya offers standard reference architectures—or customers can team up with Avaya global experts to design a custom solution. The Standard Chartered Avaya implementation is designed to enable the Bank to effectively service its growing number of digital banking customers, while building a foundation that anticipates contact center channels that have not yet emerged.

Standard Chartered continues to invest in its digital capabilities, the global banking group is experiencing an increase in digital adoption, with 49% of clients now actively using online or mobile banking compared to 45% in 2017. The company is committed to delivering an easy, convenient and secure digital banking experience across multiple channels, while still offering the human touch through its client contact centers.

“Our partnership with Avaya will enable us to offer a truly seamless experience for our clients by consolidating all our interactions with them in one place,” said Stuart Beaumont, Global Head – Voice & Virtual, Standard Chartered. “This creates greater efficiencies in our structure, with agents being able to transition between all channels, benefiting from the context of previous conversations. Avaya’s platform also offers us the flexibility of engaging third party organizations so that we can continue to evolve and offer best in class channels and a great experience for our clients.”

Avaya OneCloud Private provides the global platform that Standard Chartered needs and deploys it securely within the Bank’s environment.

Nidal Abou-Ltaif, President, Avaya International, said: “Standard Chartered is creating more convenient ways of banking for its clients, ensuring security, privacy and full-service across any channel. Avaya is proud to be supporting this venerable financial institution as it continues to evolve and transform to meet the needs of its clients. This partnership is a ringing endorsement of the next-generation possibilities afforded by Avaya’s cloud offerings.”

“As it shows with its commitment to its clients, Standard Chartered has shown a preference for strategic partner relationships, and that’s a value that we at Avaya share,” said Chris McGugan, Avaya Senior Vice President, Solutions & Technology. “Our technology roadmaps are well aligned with Standard Chartered’s evolving requirements, and we’re extremely proud to be helping this 160-year-old institution continue delivering incredible client experiences.”
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 07:39 pm

