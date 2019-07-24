App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2019 07:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Avast appoints Vita Santrucek to GM of SMB business

Vita Santrucek joined Avast in 2018 as Vice President, Engineering.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Avast announced the appointment of Vita Santrucek to General Manager of Avast Business effective immediately. In his new role, Santrucek will join the Avast executive leadership team and deepen his focus on building out excellence in Avast Business products through engineering, product management, and operations as Avast Business continues to expand its network security product and services portfolio.

Vita Santrucek said, "This has been a watershed year for Avast Business as we defined our small and mid-size business strategy to focus tightly on security, which is our core expertise as a company. We have begun the journey to cloud security with the launch of Avast Secure Web Gateway in March and bolstered our endpoint protection portfolio with Avast Patch Management. We have a packed agenda for the rest of this year expanding these services and building out our partner base."

Vita Santrucek joined Avast in 2018 as Vice President, Engineering, and immediately became a critical member of the Avast Business team. He is promoted to the role of GM following the retirement of Kevin Chapman who previously led Avast Business through the integration process after the major acquisition of AVG Technologies in 2016. Santrucek has 20 years' experience at companies including Oracle, Sun Microsystems, and has repeatedly proven the value of his deep experience in leading Big Data, IoT, and Java development teams over the past two years.
First Published on Jul 24, 2019 07:43 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

