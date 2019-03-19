App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2019 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Automation technologies aid Capital Float to create seamless lending experiences

Automation and analytics enable the company to deliver loans with great speed and ease.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

By Usha Prasad

FinTech company Capital Float has leveraged technology to bring forth advancements such as automated decisioning, which has contributed towards scaling up the business.

Capital Float has witnessed unprecedented growth due to the effective use of various automation technologies. The company currently has over 5 lakh customers spread over 300 cities in India.

“Such a scale in under six years at low OPEX wouldn’t have been possible if we followed a brick-and-mortar model of operations,” says Tushar Garimalla, Chief Growth Officer, Capital Float.

related news

Technology continues to be an excellent enabler for Capital Float. Along with enabling easy access to credit, technology also facilitates convenient access to credit. New-to-credit borrowers are able to access formal finance at significantly lower costs owing to Capital Float’s lower OPEX, making access to credit affordable for these underserved segments.

“Our competitive advantage is driven by offering loans a lot faster than the market and making these loans easily available to customers. This is done in the form of requiring minimum documentation, having APIs that auto-pull data via net banking, etc.,” adds Garimalla.

Loan Under 90 seconds: The role of Automation and analytics

Capital Float’s automated lending platform is a great case in point for how automatic data integration and analytics can bring in unprecedented business results. Its lending service offering, targeted at small store owners in India, has indeed set some industry records by delivering a loan under just 90 seconds! Predictive analytics, combined with automation, made this possible, says Garimalla.

“All our consumer loans are decisioned without human intervention. There are predictive models that look at various data sources; such as partner data, bureau data, application data and device data,” he says, adding that data privacy and protection mandates are equally important. “Consent is obtained prior to leveraging these data points.”

This model is under constant evolution as the company works towards making it better, faster and more customer-friendly.

Capital Float offers a one-click enhancement through its mobile app which helps borrowers get a second loan or renewal on just one click. The technology supporting such a mechanism is automated and data-driven, making the experience very convenient for the borrower and furthering brand loyalty.

Business Defined Technology

As Chief Growth Officer, Garimalla leads several strategic initiatives within Capital Float. His focus is primarily on building models and processes to scale automated lending across various verticals.

These include new-customer acquisition through digital marketing, identifying predictive models to determine credit policy and collection processes for certain products, and managing the P&L for automated loans.

Garimalla leads a team of digital marketers and decision scientists in this regard, and technology has always been one of the critical drivers for the team.

Garimalla has a clearly thought-out strategy when it comes to investments on technology. He believes that technology investments need to be aligned with business pain points if one wants to see better results.

“The key technological driver for us is to solve the most pertinent business problem in the most efficient way possible. Therefore, knowing which problem to solve using technology is far more important than choosing between technologies,” he sums up.
First Published on Mar 19, 2019 07:09 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #Business #fintech #Technology

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Big Win for PSG as UEFA Financial Probe Dropped

IPL 2019: Continuity Allows us to Play With Freedom: Billings

Tamil Nadu HC Asks Public Servants to Get Inspired by IAF Pilots Who H ...

IPL 2019: I Have Never Had Complaints About my Batting Slot: Rahane

CBI Making All Efforts to Get Nirav Modi Extradited From UK

Jagmeet Singh Creates History in Canada's House of Commons as First No ...

She Gets Facial, Dyes Her Hair to Look Young: BJP MLA Makes Sexist Rem ...

Will Shivpal Split Yadav Vote? How Akhilesh’s Powerful Chacha Can He ...

Man Killed, Minor Wounded After Truck Rams Into Scooter at Delhi's Kas ...

RBI chief calls for more fiscal coordination by state and central gove ...

EU impatient with Brexit, but resigned to delay

New Goa CM wants floor test in House on Wednesday

GST Council implements new tax structure for real estate

PM Narendra Modi to address 25 lakh 'chowkidars' on Wednesday

Wall Street opens higher as Fed expected to hold fire

Oil prices rise to 2019 highs on OPEC cuts, US sanctions

Palladium breaks above $1,600 in record run as supply woes persist

Here's why investment guru Mark Mobius is worried about India

Economists vs CAs: Statistics, scriptures can be tweaked to win over r ...

BJP picks Hindu-majority Pathanamthitta to experiment with Hindutva po ...

New Zealand terror attack: 200 watched live-stream of massacre, video ...

Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP ...

Netflix's Love, Death and Robots highlights the luxury of ambition tha ...

Xiaomi Redmi Go first impressions: Android Go with 1 GB RAM never felt ...

NCRB's silence on farmer suicides: RTI reply reveals why organisation ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

Special Olympics 2019: Indian roller skaters exceed expectations on fa ...

MS Dhoni, Roar of the Lion: Here's why Thala doesn't give interviews a ...

Inshallah: We wonder why Mahesh Bhatt is clueless about daughter's Ali ...

IPL 2019: Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan, Brendon McCullum among those who ...

Priyanka Chopra finds a spot among Meryl Streep, Elle DeGeneres and ot ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt in a film has got Twitterati exc ...

Rishi Kapoor's selfie with Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Karisma Ka ...

Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrin ...

David Beckham’s son Romeo is 'allegedly' dating this Stranger Things ...

Badla box office collection: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starre ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.