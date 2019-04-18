Automation Anywhere to deploy 3 mn bots worldwide by 2020

Automation Anywhere a robotic process automation (RPA) company, announced significant ecosystem growth in the first quarter of 2019, with more than 2,800 customer entities and 1,600 enterprise brands using the company’s intelligent RPA platform.

This growth reinforces the company’s position as the industry’s most widely deployed, enterprise-grade RPA solution. Automation Anywhere’s customer list now includes 90 percent of the world’s top healthcare companies, 85 percent of the world’s top technology companies, more than 85 percent of the world’s top banks and financial services companies, and 80 percent of the world’s top telcommunications companies.

RPA is now among one of the fastest-growing technologies with the global RPA market emerging as an estimated $100 billion opportunity. The research firm Gartner further estimates that by 2020, 40 percent of large enterprises will have deployed RPA software, up from less than 10 percent today.

Automation Anywhere, which raised $550 million in Series A funding in the last year, exemplifies the RPA industry’s recent trajectory. Automation Anywhere has executed new business with organizations such as Boston Scientific, KPMG, IBM, Comcast and Bancolombia. With this current rate of increased growth, the company expects to deploy more than three million bots by 2020, a 200 percent increase from today, at which time, Automation Anywhere will become, by today’s measure, the biggest ‘employer’ in the world.

“Our vision is to unlock new levels of human creativity and ingenuity, harnessing cutting-edge automation and AI to usher in the workforce of the future, and liberate people to focus on what human beings do best – innovate, collaborate and use their talent to solve higher order business challenges,” said Mihir Shukla, CEO and Co-founder at Automation Anywhere.

“As more customers realize the benefits of our industry-leading intelligent RPA platform, allowing for unconstrained innovation and growth, their success continues to drive our momentum.”