Zero Motorcycles introduces world's first all-electric Adventure Tourer

American electric two-wheeler manufacturer Zero Motorcycles recently launched its newest offering in the adventure tourer segment. Dubbed the DSR Black Forest, the all-electric motorcycle is the world’s first in its segment.

Zero Motorcycles has developed the motorcycle based on its existing model, the DSR. The Black Forest is equipped with a 14.4 kWh battery pack as standard but is also offered with an additional ‘Power Tank’ which increases the battery capacity to 18 kWh. This gives the motorcycle a claimed range of 212 km on a full charge. The company is also offering a set of fast chargers, which can charge the battery pack up to 95 percent in 2.8 hours.

The Black Forest is equipped with a Z-Force 75-7R electric motor which makes 71 PS of maximum power and 157 Nm of continuous torque. It gives the motorcycle a claimed top speed of 164 km/h. With all the accessories, battery packs and the ‘Power Tank’, the motorcycle weighs 241 kilos (222kg without the Power Tank).