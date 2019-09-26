App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2019 03:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zero Motorcycles introduces world's first all-electric Adventure Tourer

Zero Motorcycles has developed the motorcycle based on its existing model, the DSR.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

American electric two-wheeler manufacturer Zero Motorcycles recently launched its newest offering in the adventure tourer segment. Dubbed the DSR Black Forest, the all-electric motorcycle is the world’s first in its segment.

Zero Motorcycles has developed the motorcycle based on its existing model, the DSR. The Black Forest is equipped with a 14.4 kWh battery pack as standard but is also offered with an additional ‘Power Tank’ which increases the battery capacity to 18 kWh. This gives the motorcycle a claimed range of 212 km on a full charge. The company is also offering a set of fast chargers, which can charge the battery pack up to 95 percent in 2.8 hours.

The Black Forest is equipped with a Z-Force 75-7R electric motor which makes 71 PS of maximum power and 157 Nm of continuous torque. It gives the motorcycle a claimed top speed of 164 km/h. With all the accessories, battery packs and the ‘Power Tank’, the motorcycle weighs 241 kilos (222kg without the Power Tank).

Close
Even with its touring capabilities, the Black Forest will not be able to catch up to the conventional adventure tourers which run on petrol just yet. The main reason for this is its handicap of the range, especially after it is loaded with luggage. However, with battery technology improving and electric vehicles gaining prominence, it can be safely assumed that Zero Motorcycles might be ahead of its time.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 26, 2019 03:00 pm

tags #Auto #DSR Black Forest #Technology #trends #Zero Motorcycles

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.