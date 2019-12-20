Yamaha unveils Ray ZR and Ray ZR Street Rally scooters; here's all you need to know

Yamaha has unveiled the new Ray ZR and Ray ZR Street Rally scooters although prices are yet to be announced. The new scooters will replace the older Ray ZRs.

In terms of aesthetics, the scooter isn't all that different from the outgoing model. The original Ray ZR was one of the sportiest scooters in the market and the new scooters follow basically the same design language. The front gets a new set up. The headlamp unit is mounted on the apron just as before, and top gets a new DRL Yamaha logo. Then there is the street rally which also gets crash guards and dual purpose tyres for mild offroading.

Mechanically, the scooters get a BS-VI compliant fuel injected 125cc blue core engine that produces 8.2 PS of maximum power at 6,500 rpm and 9.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm compared to the older scooter's 7.2 PS/8.2 Nm output figures. The scooter is also lighter than the outgoing model by 4 kg at 99 kg.

The new Ray ZRs also get a few new features. A new digitial instrument cluster helps keep tabs on your bike's performance, a side-stand engine cut off, smart motor generator for quieter engine starts and a front disc brake with "unified brake system". The Yamaha scooter also gets a "Stop and start system" to prevent engine idling.

Yamaha says the scooter is being targeted towards a younger audience between the age of 18 and 24 who are high on adventure.

"The new Ray ZR 125 FI and Street Rally 125 FI has been introduced to cater to customers who are looking for adventure and fun with scooters that exceed a mere purpose of daily commuting. The new Ray ZR 125 FI and the new Street Rally 125 FI is loaded with further power and design excellence that will propagate more excitement and sporty adventures on the road," said Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies.