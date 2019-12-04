Yamaha unveils R15-derived scooter with Traction Control

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha recently updated the NMax 155 scooter and revealed it to the Indonesian market. It remains largely unchanged aesthetically but gets a new engine and electronic rider aids.

The new NMax is equipped with a 155cc, single-cylinder engine which makes 15.36PS of maximum power and 13.9Nm of peak torque. The newer model is more powerful than the previous generation by 0.5PS, while the torque figure has dropped by 0.5Nm.

The scooter also gets traction control, which is rather unconventional on a scooter. Yamaha has also eliminated the starter motor in favour of starting the engine using the alternator. The company is also offering the “Yamaha Motorcycle Connect” system, which is a Bluetooth module that connects the driver’s smartphone with the scooter and enables it to read the calls and messages, along with a few other features.