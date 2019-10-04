App
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yamaha reveals 2020 MT-03: Will it come to India?

Yamaha has also changed the motorcycle’s instrument cluster, as the new MT-03 gets a negative LCD display.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Yamaha has officially unveiled the 2020 MT-03 in the international markets. Posing as a naked version of the YZF R3, the new generation MT-03 features many aesthetic and mechanical updates.

The new MT-03 bears a striking resemblance to its younger sibling, the MT-15. It gets a brand-new fascia with an LED projector headlamp. This headlamp is flanked by position lights on either side, while the fuel tank and air scoops bear a mass-forward design. They are also slimmer than the previous generation.

The company has equipped the motorcycle with new LED turn indicators. The tail section, however, remains untouched. It gets a split seat and an LED taillamp, along with the same exhaust canister as the previous generation.

Yamaha has also changed the motorcycle’s instrument cluster, as the new MT-03 gets a negative LCD display. It shows information such as two trip meters, an odometer, the gear position indicator and a fuel gauge, along with regular data such as the time, rev counter, and speed.

The MT-03 also gets revised ergonomics which include raised handlebars and lowered seats. This, along with a new fuel tank helps the rider grip the motorcycle better and achieve a more comfortable position. The front forks also have been changed to 37 mm upside down (USD) units, while the monoshock has been reworked for a sportier ride. The motorcycle also gets a longer swingarm for better stability.

Braking duties are handled by a 298 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc at the back. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Mechanically, the motorcycle carries forward its 321 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine which makes 42 PS of maximum power and 29.6 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Yamaha has not given the MT-03 a slipper clutch, though the smaller MT-15 receives one.

The new-gen MT-03 has a price of Rs 3.26 lakh ($4,599) in international markets. It is expected to carry a similar price tag when it makes its way to India. It will be pitted against the Honda CB300 and KTM Duke 390 upon launch.

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 11:23 am

tags #Auto #MT-03 #Technology #trends #Yamaha

