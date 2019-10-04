Yamaha reveals 2020 MT-03: Will it come to India?

Yamaha has officially unveiled the 2020 MT-03 in the international markets. Posing as a naked version of the YZF R3, the new generation MT-03 features many aesthetic and mechanical updates.

The new MT-03 bears a striking resemblance to its younger sibling, the MT-15. It gets a brand-new fascia with an LED projector headlamp. This headlamp is flanked by position lights on either side, while the fuel tank and air scoops bear a mass-forward design. They are also slimmer than the previous generation.

The company has equipped the motorcycle with new LED turn indicators. The tail section, however, remains untouched. It gets a split seat and an LED taillamp, along with the same exhaust canister as the previous generation.

Yamaha has also changed the motorcycle’s instrument cluster, as the new MT-03 gets a negative LCD display. It shows information such as two trip meters, an odometer, the gear position indicator and a fuel gauge, along with regular data such as the time, rev counter, and speed.

The MT-03 also gets revised ergonomics which include raised handlebars and lowered seats. This, along with a new fuel tank helps the rider grip the motorcycle better and achieve a more comfortable position. The front forks also have been changed to 37 mm upside down (USD) units, while the monoshock has been reworked for a sportier ride. The motorcycle also gets a longer swingarm for better stability.

Braking duties are handled by a 298 mm disc in the front and a 220 mm disc at the back. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.

Mechanically, the motorcycle carries forward its 321 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine which makes 42 PS of maximum power and 29.6 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Yamaha has not given the MT-03 a slipper clutch, though the smaller MT-15 receives one.