Yamaha Motor India unveils BSVI-compliant MT-15

Yamaha Motor India on December 19 unveiled the BSVI-compliant MT-15. The bike is expected to go on sale from February 2020 with a hike in prices on the cards.

In terms of aesthetics, the new MT-15 will get a new colour scheme in addition to the Matte blue and black already available. In addition to this, the LED tail lamp has been revised and the rear tyre too is now a radial one.

Mechanically, the MT-15 gets the same BS-VI compliant 155cc liquid-cooled engine as the one that debuted on the YZF-R15 v3.0 recently. It produces 18.3 PS of power and 14.1 Nm of peak torque. Everything else remains largely the same. It gets conventional telescopic forks at the front and a monshock in the rear and braking duties are handled by discs at both ends with single channel ABS as standard.