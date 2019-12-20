App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yamaha Motor India unveils BSVI-compliant MT-15

In terms of aesthetics, the new MT-15 will get a new colour scheme, in addition to the Matte blue and black already available.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Yamaha Motor India on December 19 unveiled the BSVI-compliant MT-15.  The bike is expected to go on sale from February 2020 with a hike in prices on the cards.

In terms of aesthetics, the new MT-15 will get a new colour scheme in addition to the Matte blue and black already available. In addition to this, the LED tail lamp has been revised and the rear tyre too is now a radial one.

Mechanically, the MT-15 gets the same BS-VI compliant 155cc liquid-cooled engine as the one that debuted on the YZF-R15 v3.0 recently. It produces 18.3 PS of power and 14.1 Nm of peak torque. Everything else remains largely the same. It gets conventional telescopic forks at the front and a monshock in the rear and braking duties are handled by discs at both ends with single channel ABS as standard.

The MT-15 as part of its features also gets a side-stand engine cut off switch. This basically prevents you from riding if the kick stand is down.

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 05:50 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #Yamaha #Yamaha MT-15

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

