Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 01:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Yamaha Motor India expects sales momentum to continue in festive season

The company's sales increased by 17 percent to 63,052 units last month, as compared with 53,727 units in September 2019.

Two-wheeler maker Yamaha Motor India on Tuesday said it expects sales to remain strong during the festive season having already witnessed growth in offtakes in the last three months.

The company’s sales increased by 17 percent to 63,052 units last month, as compared with 53,727 units in September 2019.

Similarly, the two-wheeler maker saw its sales increase by 4.3 percent in July to 49,989 units, as compared with 47,918 units in the same month last year.

In August, the company’s sales stood at 60,505 units, up 14.8 percent from 52,706 units in the same month last year.

"The company is also hopeful that the festive season sales would be good and expects October to be better than September, with another record month for sales volume,” Yamaha said in a statement.

The company expects overall demand to grow during the festival season, it added.

The two-wheeler maker will also be offering attractive finance schemes for its new 125 cc FI scooters in specific markets during the festive season which includes low down payment options, it said.

The company’s 125 cc scooters include Fascino, Ray ZR and Ray ZR Street Rally.
First Published on Oct 6, 2020 01:33 pm

