Yamaha launches smallest neo-retro XSR155 in Thailand

Yamaha launched its smallest capacity motorcycle in Thailand, the neo-retro XSR155. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has added the motorcycle to expand its XSR lineup and offer an affordable option in the neo-retro segment.

The XSR155 is lifted straight from the Japanese company’s signature lineup. It carries forward the legacy of being based on modern naked bikes. Like the XSR700 and the XSR900 are based on the MT-07 and MT-09 respectively, the XSR155 has been derived from MT-15.

Yamaha has given the motorcycle an old look, but it is equipped with modern features. It gets a circular LED headlamp unit, as well as an LED tail lamp. It also gets a fully digital instrument console in a circular housing.

It shares its 155cc liquid-cooled engine with the MT-15 and R15 V3. Hence it also carries forward the engine’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). This gives the engine maximum power output of 19.3 PS with the torque peaking out at 14.7 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox via a slipper clutch.

The XSR155 also borrows its deltabox frame, upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock from the MT-15. Both the motorcycles also share the alloy wheels and disc brakes. But the MT-15 is equipped with road-biased tires whereas the XSR155 gets dual-purpose rubber.