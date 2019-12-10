App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yamaha launches BSVI YZF-R15: What has changed?

Since Yamaha had to alter the engine to manage its emissions, the new motor makes 0.7PS and 0.6Nm less than its predecessor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Yamaha’s YZF-R15 V3 recently joined the bandwagon of BSVI-compliant vehicles, as the updated version was launched by the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer yesterday. The motorcycle gets a new colour scheme along with a BSVI-compliant engine.

Since Yamaha had to alter the engine to manage its emissions, the new motor makes 0.7 PS and 0.6 Nm less than its predecessor. The BSVI motor makes 18.6 PS of maximum power and 14.7 Nm of peak torque. However, its rev range and torque band remain unchanged. It also carries forward its 6-speed manual transmission with a slip-and-assist clutch.

The motorcycle also gets a new radial rear tyre, though the rest of the underpinnings remain the same. It gets a pair of telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the back while braking duties are handled by single discs on both ends. The motorcycle also gets a dual-channel ABS unit as standard. The bike also still retains its kerb weight of 142 kilos.

Close

In addition to the mechanical changes, Yamaha has also added minor upgrades such as a side-stand engine kill feature and a dual horn setup. The motorcycle is also offered with blue alloy wheels for the blue colour variant, while the graphics on both colour options have been slightly redesigned. The Darknight colour scheme howevert, remains completely unchanged.

related news

Overall, the BSVI-compliance and aesthetic redesign have marginally increased the motorcycle’s costs. The other variants get an increase of Rs 4,420, while the Racing Blue colour gets pricier by Rs 5,020. This is because of the addition of the completely blue alloys.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 10, 2019 11:48 am

tags #Auto #Technology #trends #Yamaha #YZF-R15 V3

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.