Yamaha launches BSVI YZF-R15: What has changed?

Yamaha’s YZF-R15 V3 recently joined the bandwagon of BSVI-compliant vehicles, as the updated version was launched by the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer yesterday. The motorcycle gets a new colour scheme along with a BSVI-compliant engine.

Since Yamaha had to alter the engine to manage its emissions, the new motor makes 0.7 PS and 0.6 Nm less than its predecessor. The BSVI motor makes 18.6 PS of maximum power and 14.7 Nm of peak torque. However, its rev range and torque band remain unchanged. It also carries forward its 6-speed manual transmission with a slip-and-assist clutch.

The motorcycle also gets a new radial rear tyre, though the rest of the underpinnings remain the same. It gets a pair of telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the back while braking duties are handled by single discs on both ends. The motorcycle also gets a dual-channel ABS unit as standard. The bike also still retains its kerb weight of 142 kilos.

In addition to the mechanical changes, Yamaha has also added minor upgrades such as a side-stand engine kill feature and a dual horn setup. The motorcycle is also offered with blue alloy wheels for the blue colour variant, while the graphics on both colour options have been slightly redesigned. The Darknight colour scheme howevert, remains completely unchanged.