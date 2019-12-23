India strategy | Yamaha lists BS-VI models, 'Blue Square' dealerships

At a recently conducted event on December 19, Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha revealed its India plans. Along with the launch and unveiling of Bharat Stage-VI compliant models, the company also announced a new showroom design for the country.

The company aims at opening 100 dealerships across the country, called ‘Blue Square’ dealerships, where customers can buy official Yamaha accessories and apparel. The showroom will also support facial recognition, which will allow users to register their information without having to go through the paperwork during each visit.

The Japanese bike maker is also adding more bikes to its line-up, offering a wider range of products across multiple segments. Along with the R15 V3 and the MT-15, the company is also planning to launch the XSR155, adding a 155cc offering in the neo-retro segment.

Yamaha could also launch the 2020 YZF-R3 in India, which is due for an update in the country. The first-gen R3 is still on sale since 2015 and is seeing dwindling sales figures. As per company reports, Yamaha sold just 80 units of the R3 in October.