App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Jharkhand
INC+ : 45
BJP : 26

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Dec 23, 2019 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

India strategy | Yamaha lists BS-VI models, 'Blue Square' dealerships

The company aims at opening 100 dealerships across the country, called ‘Blue Square’ dealerships, where customers can buy official Yamaha accessories and apparel.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

At a recently conducted event on December 19, Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha revealed its India plans. Along with the launch and unveiling of Bharat Stage-VI compliant models, the company also announced a new showroom design for the country.

The company aims at opening 100 dealerships across the country, called ‘Blue Square’ dealerships, where customers can buy official Yamaha accessories and apparel. The showroom will also support facial recognition, which will allow users to register their information without having to go through the paperwork during each visit.

The Japanese bike maker is also adding more bikes to its line-up, offering a wider range of products across multiple segments. Along with the R15 V3 and the MT-15, the company is also planning to launch the XSR155, adding a 155cc offering in the neo-retro segment.

Close

Yamaha could also launch the 2020 YZF-R3 in India, which is due for an update in the country. The first-gen R3 is still on sale since 2015 and is seeing dwindling sales figures. As per company reports, Yamaha sold just 80 units of the R3 in October.

related news

Currently, Yamaha has updated the next-gen Fascino and the Ray ZR with bigger, BS-VI compliant 125cc engines. The scooters also get fuel injection, among other cosmetic updates.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 23, 2019 02:49 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #trends #Yamaha Motor India

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.