Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Yamaha FZS-FI Dark Knight to get Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X bluetooth connectivity

Moneycontrol News

Yamaha has just introduced the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X Bluetooth connectivity feature and it will be available as standard on the FZS-FI Dark Knight Edition. Because of the new features, the price of the bike has also been hiked.

The Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X is a new Bluetooth connectivity feature that allows you to connect to your motorcycles using Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app that is available for free on the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store.

The app allows you to monitor trip distance, battery voltage and average speed. The system also allows you to turn on all four indicators via the hazard mode function. The ‘Locate my bike’ and an ‘answer back’ functions allow you to find your motorcycle in a parking lot and an E-lock function helps prevent theft.

The Bluetooth system, however, does not get the call and SMS alerts nor does it get turn-by-turn navigation and these functions would be nice to see as manufacturers are starting to offer these as standard slowly, but steadily.

Currently, the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X system is available on the FZS-FI Dark Knight Edition as standard raising the bike’s price to Rs 1.07 lakh. The system can also be added as an accessory to the existing range of FZ-FI and FZS-FI bikes by visiting a dealership. Sale of the FZS-FI Dark Knight with the Bluetooth system will begin from November 1.
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 12:16 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #Yamaha #Yamaha FZS-FI

