Yamaha FZ-X neo-retro scrambler: All you need to know about the street naked bike

Yamaha just recently launched the FZ-X and despite the street naked vibe of the standard FZ, the FZ-X gives off a very old school vibe.

The FZ-X is based on Yamaha’s FZ series motorcycles. Opting for a more neo-retro look, the FZ-X sports completely different styling. For example, the bike gets a conventional round headlamp unit but is fitted with LED lighting elements, both for the DRL as well as the main headlamp.

The tank is a burly unit completely different from the standard FZ and it flows down to a single piece seat that gets a minor step-up for the pillion. To give the bike a scrambler-esque look, Yamaha has also fitted the bike with dual-purpose tyres and fork gaiters on the front suspension.

The riding position, too, is a more upright posture with the footpegs set forward along with the tall handlebars. But to add modernity to the bike, the instrument cluster is a digital unit and the top-spec variant gets Bluetooth connectivity.

Powering the FZ-X is the same 149cc single-cylinder engine as the standard FZ bikes. This produces 12.4 PS of maximum power and 13.3 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a five-speed gearbox. Suspension is taken care of by conventional telescopic forks up front and a single rear monoshock. Single-channel ABS comes standard with the braking hardware.

The FZ-X has been launched at a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh, ex-showroom. The Bluetooth enabled top-spec variant is priced Rs 3,000 higher at Rs 1.20 lakh. The company has stated that deliveries are set to begin this month.