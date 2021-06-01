MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto

Yamaha cuts price of FZ 25 bike range by up to Rs 19,300

The company has now priced FZS 25 and FZ25 at Rs 1,39,300 and Rs 1,34,800, respectively (ex-showroom Delhi), Yamaha Motor India said in a statement.

PTI
June 01, 2021 / 03:30 PM IST
(Image: Yamaha)

(Image: Yamaha)

Two-wheeler major Yamaha Motor India on Tuesday said it has cut ex-showroom prices of its FZS 25 and FZ 25 bikes in the country with immediate effect on account of reduction in the input costs of the two models.

The prices of FZS 25 and FZ 25 have been reduced by Rs 19,300 and Rs 18,800, respectively (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company has now priced FZS 25 and FZ25 at Rs 1,39,300 and Rs 1,34,800, respectively (ex-showroom Delhi), Yamaha Motor India said in a statement.

The models were earlier tagged at Rs 1,58,600 and Rs 1,53,600, respectively.

"In the recent past, there has been an increase in the input costs, which led to an increase in the ex-showroom prices of our products, especially in the FZ 25 series. Our team has finally managed to bring down these input costs for the FZ 25 Series and being a responsible manufacturer we would like to pass on the benefit to our customers," the Japanese two-wheeler major noted.

Close

With this step, the company aims to reach out to potential audiences by making the FZ 25 range more approachable, it added.

Irrespective of the price reduction, the Yamaha FZ 25 series will continue to retain its standard features and specifications, the company said.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Technology #Yamaha FZ 25 #Yamaha Motor India
first published: Jun 1, 2021 03:30 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.