Xiaomi launches e-bike that you can store in your backpack!

Chinese conglomerate Xiaomi recently unveiled its latest offering in the electric cycle segment, called the Himo H1. Adding to its lineup of e-bikes such as the Himo T1 and the C20, the Himo H1 is a compact and portable electric cycle.

Xiaomi has made the H1 such that the rider is able fold the frame, handlebar, tyres and seat which making the cycle extremely compact and storable in a backpack. However, it has a weight of 14.5 kilos which would make it difficult to haul around in a bag. The company also claims that it has its own locking mechanism to keep it intact and a payload capacity of 75 kg.

The company is yet to fully reveal all the details of the e-bike but it has been confirmed that the Himo H1 gets a 108 W electric motor. It is powered by a 7.5 Ah battery which gives it a range of 30 km and a top speed of 18 km/h. The battery can be charged in 4-6 hours. It is also equipped with an LED headlight and a tiny speedometer.