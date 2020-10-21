With Magnite, Nissan bets on the compact SUV segment for India revival

Nissan made its entry into India's compact SUV segment with the unveiling of the Magnite on October 21. This is the first new model by the Japanese company in over 20 months and the only third offering in its heavily reduced India product portfolio.

The Magnite is the first Nissan car that will be first launched in India before moving to other parts of the world. It has been developed and designed to suit the Indian tastes but engineered in Japan, the company said.

Nissan aims to grab a slice of the burgeoning SUV segment which now commands a share of 27 percent of India’s 2.77 million passenger vehicle pie, up from 8 percent a few years ago. With a sub-four metre length, the Magnite will take on segment best-sellers like the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

The Magnite will be commercially launched in January and bookings of the SUV will be opened in a few weeks. Sinan Ozkok, president of Nissan Motor India said, “Magnite is the first product under the Nissan Next strategy for India and will enable our sustainable growth”.

The Magnite will come with two petrol engine options, a 1.0 litre turbo engine and a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated engine. There is no diesel option on offer. There is an option of manual and CVT (automatic) gearbox. Prices of the SUV and details of the variants will be revealed at the time of the commercial launch.

Nissan has made the Magnite a feature-rich vehicle. The list includes a 360-degree camera set up, a first in the segment, which allows the occupants to get a view of the surroundings with the help of cameras around the car.

The SUV also features a 7-inch TFT display, an 8-inch touchscreen system, tyre pressure monitoring system, vehicle dynamic control (VDC), cruise control, anti-lock braking system, electronic brake force distribution, traction control, hill start assist, speed sensing door lock and central locking.

Nissan generates the smallest volumes among the four Japanese car making companies in India. As of FY20, Nissan-branded cars had a share of just 0.64 percent in domestic sales. The company sold 17,976 units in India during FY20, a fall of 51 percent from the previous year. The rest of the passenger vehicle industry fell by 18 percent.

Over the past year Nissan has reduced its portfolio significantly by exiting several segments. The company stopped producing and selling the Micra hatchback, Sunny sedan, Evalia van, Terrano and X-Trail SUVs, Teanna premium sedan and the 370Z sports car. It is currently left with only the Kicks SUV and the GT-R sports car making it the smallest portfolio by a carmaker in India.