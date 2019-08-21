Will try our best to spur demand; govt help will be a bonus: Maruti Suzuki MD

The country’s top carmaker Maruti Suzuki is firing up its sales and marketing efforts in the run-up to the festive period as the chance of the government cutting goods and service tax (GST) on automobiles looks bleak.

Two weeks ago, top leaders from the automotive industry representing car manufacturing companies, component manufacturers and dealers met the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asking for a reduction in GST on auto to spur growth.

While in July the auto industry posted its ninth consecutive monthly fall there has been no positive overture from the government so far and car makers it seems are losing hope.

For instance, Maruti Suzuki, which August 21 launched the Ertiga-derived multi-seater XL6, hopes the model will revive consumer sentiments. Further, the company declared a five-year, 1 lakh km warranty on all diesel vehicles covering an array of parts and their replacements.

Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director, Maruti Suzuki said, “We have to undertake a variety of approach in marketing and sales as well as try to bring new product and try to change the market environment. Of course, we have requested some support from the government but first, we have to do our best to encourage demand. That is our stance.”

Maruti Suzuki recorded a fall of 25 percent in wholesale volumes during April-July, higher than the 21 percent drop recorded by the industry, as per data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. Its rivals like Hyundai and Mahindra & Mahindra recorded a must lower fall of 8 percent and 5 percent respectively during the same period.

“This time the downturn is a bit deeper than the last time we had seen a down cycle. That time (2008-09) some tax reduction had really helped the market. If the government decides to step in it will be very helpful. We should ourselves try encourage the market, that is very important”, added Ayukawa.

SIAM has sought a reduction in GST on automobiles to 18 percent from 28 percent with immediate effect. This the government hopes will boost retail demand.

Over the last 9-10 months there has been an increase of 10-12 percent in cost of vehicles on account of a variety of factors including increase in insurance costs, increase by vehicle makers themselves, safety-related additions to the vehicles, increase in allied costs imposed by states such as registration costs. The Center slapped Re 1 cess on petrol and diesel in July.

Through systematic reduction in production days over the past two months car makers have managed to bring down the inventory levels with dealers.