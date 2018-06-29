App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Will the next Mahindra vehicle be named in Sanskrit or Haryanvi?

Anand Mahindra asked for suggestion for an Indian name for a Mahindra vehicle on Twitter and was flooded with many innovative names

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On being queried by a customer that if there were any chances the company was planning to produce a car with an Indian name, Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, went ahead and asked for suggestions from his followers.

Mahindra in a reply to the query, said, “Give me some suggestions...I enjoy collecting a library of possible car names..,” and his followers started chipping in with their imagination.

Most of the names suggested were derived from the Indian mythology which included expected Bhishma, Arjun, Bramhrath, Agneya, Pushpak, Vayu, etc.

A user suggested five names taken directly from the Mahabharata— Daruga, Balahak, Meghapuspa, Shaibya and Sugreeva—all associated with Krishna. The first of the five suggestions is the name of Krishna’s chariot and the rest being the name of four horses.

related news

One user suggested that the vehicle could be named Mahindra Bahubali, playing on the words of one of the lead characters of SS Rajmouli’s blockbuster Bahubali. The user further said, “There is a background score and anthem already available, tried and tested.”

A Twitter user said that Mahindra could name its vehicle, Dhaakad—a Haryanvi word used to describe a rowdy or a person with a flamboyant attitude. The user said, “The kind of vehicles Mahindra produces, it should be named dhaakad.”

However, the names suggested above do not conform to Mahindra tradition of naming their vehicles with ending letter ‘O’—Scorpio, Bolero, Xylo, Verito, XUV 5OO, KUV 1OO, etc.

A follower also provided a remedy to the problem. The users suggested the name Mahindra Shastroo—a word derived from Sanskrit word for weapon, Shastra.

Anand Mahindra, overwhelmed by the responses, said, “What an amazing response. My sincere gratitude to everyone for these incredibly useful inputs. My library of names is going to grow exponentially.”

“Now I’m worried that competitors will be also be able to access this useful advice on my timeline! (Sic)” he jokingly added.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 06:12 pm

tags #Anand Mahindra #Auto #Business #Mahindra #Technology

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.