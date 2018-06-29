Will the next Mahindra vehicle be named in Sanskrit or Haryanvi?

On being queried by a customer that if there were any chances the company was planning to produce a car with an Indian name, Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, went ahead and asked for suggestions from his followers.

Mahindra in a reply to the query, said, “Give me some suggestions...I enjoy collecting a library of possible car names..,” and his followers started chipping in with their imagination.

Most of the names suggested were derived from the Indian mythology which included expected Bhishma, Arjun, Bramhrath, Agneya, Pushpak, Vayu, etc.



Krishna’s chariot name :-Daruga

Krishna had 4 horses.

1. Balahak(whitish)

2.Meghapuspa/Meghan(color of clouds)

3. Shaibya(green like a parrot)

4. sugreeva(yellow-gold)

— Swami Shivapad (@Swamishivapad) June 27, 2018

One user suggested that the vehicle could be named Mahindra Bahubali, playing on the words of one of the lead characters of SS Rajmouli’s blockbuster Bahubali. The user further said, “There is a background score and anthem already available, tried and tested.”



A Twitter user said that Mahindra could name its vehicle, Dhaakad—a Haryanvi word used to describe a rowdy or a person with a flamboyant attitude. The user said, “The kind of vehicles Mahindra produces, it should be named dhaakad.”

However, the names suggested above do not conform to Mahindra tradition of naming their vehicles with ending letter ‘O’—Scorpio, Bolero, Xylo, Verito, XUV 5OO, KUV 1OO, etc.

A follower also provided a remedy to the problem. The users suggested the name Mahindra Shastroo—a word derived from Sanskrit word for weapon, Shastra.

What an amazing response..My sincere gratitude to everyone for these incredibly useful inputs. My library of names is going to grow exponentially. Now I’m worried that competitors will be also be able to access this useful advice on my timeline! https://t.co/LSvDUNcYMV— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 28, 2018

Anand Mahindra, overwhelmed by the responses, said, “What an amazing response. My sincere gratitude to everyone for these incredibly useful inputs. My library of names is going to grow exponentially.”

“Now I’m worried that competitors will be also be able to access this useful advice on my timeline! (Sic)” he jokingly added.