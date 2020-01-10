Will Maruti Suzuki debut the XL5 as an EV?

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the XL5, which will be its latest offering in the premium hatchback segment. Though it was spotted testing ahead of its unveiling at the Auto Expo, it is speculated that the company could offer the car as a fully electric vehicle.

The car was spotted with a ‘BD’ indication on the gear selector, which could indicate brake regeneration. It was also spotted with cabin elements from the Wagon R, such as the climate control air-conditioning unit and the 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to equip the car with a split headlamp setup, sleek grille and minor changes to the back, such as an ‘EV’ badge. A report in Zigwheels states that the spy shots also reveal the 15-inch alloy wheels from the Ignis.

Maruti Suzuki is also working on a fully electric vehicle called the Futuro-E. It has also imported a few Wagon R EVs from Japan to test in India. Though the company is yet to announce an official launch date of the EV, it is expected that it will showcase the Futuro-E as a concept at the Auto Expo.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki should launch the XL5 with a standard internal combustion engine.