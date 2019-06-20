Will manufacture cost competitive electric vehicles in India: Renault Global CEO

Thierry Bollore, CEO Groupe Renault, said the company wants to now double sales with a string of new model launches including hybrids and electric vehicles
French carmaker Renault is starting afresh in India with the unveiling of the Triber, a multi-seater passenger carrier. Thierry Bollore, CEO Groupe Renault, said the company wants to now double sales with a string of new model launches including hybrids and electric vehicles.
Edited excerpts:Q: How do you view the Indian market?
A: All markets worldwide are adjusting to turbulence and the slowdown is not just an Indian phenomenon. The Indian car market is already one of the biggest in the world and it will become the third largest by 2022.
Q: What will be Renault’s strategy for India?
A: The Indian market is one of the toughest in the world, with extremely demanding customers. We are innovators and love this kind of environment. We have made some mistakes and have learnt from them. Kwid is the best example of our efforts not just in India but in the export market as well.
Q: How do you see electrification?
A: In the recent past, we did not have the right products. Now, we know that we have at least one which could be extremely appropriate for these markets. The team is preparing strategies to see how we can welcome it when electric vehicles comes to India.Q: Would EVs also be locally made?
A: We are the leaders in Europe in EVs and are extremely on the offensive to bring electric mobility not just in passenger cars but light commercial vehicles as well. We have to be competitive and the strategy for EV will not be any different. If you really want to serve your customer properly in a massive country like India you have to be in India.Q: How many models can we expect in the next few years?
A: We will be able to share that information closer to the launches. But we need to have the right balance. To have a portfolio that is too vast does not help, but to have a portfolio that is limited, which is the case today for us, is not good enough as well.Q: Do you believe hybrids is also a solution?A: We have several hybrids in our portfolio. Our customers wish to have a driving range, which they could not get in battery electric vehicles (BEV), and this is where hybrids can play a role because they are much better in CO2 performance. It is a solution which is making a lot of sense at least for the next couple of years.Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 08:43 am