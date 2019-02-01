Why the Harley Davidson Livewire is a game changer

American chopper manufacturer Harley Davidson has been in the business long enough to understand what the people want. From making heavy-duty, state-of-the-art low-slung motorcycles, Harley Davidson has now opened its doors to the electric vehicle market. Coming up with an all-electric cruiser, whose concept was revealed way back in 2014, Harley Davidson is set to enter the EV (Electric Vehicle) competition. The chosen competitor by Harley is the Livewire, which comes with a lightweight cast aluminium frame, a fully adjustable Showa suspension setup and super grippy Michelin Scorcher tires front and back. This immediately puts the Livewire in the elite leagues, and with a claimed range of 177 km on a single charge, it could be a severe threat to the already dim future of IC engines.

It comes with a level 1 charger as standard, which can be plugged into any standard household unit. This will eliminate a significant question of rechargeability and will make the Livewire an ideal replacement for the old gas guzzling superbikes.Harley Davidson seems to have high hopes with their latest development, as they claim a 0-100 kmph time of just 3.5 seconds. Also, because the magnetic, electric motor powering the bike is placed lower than the battery, the LiveWire has a lower centre of gravity, which will aid the rider in increasing mid-corner stability and overall manoeuvrability.Being packed with such premium features, it is no surprise that it is expected to be priced well above the Rs. 20 lakh mark, although an exact figure is yet to be announced.Harley Davidson will commence the deliveries of this motorcycle in the western market by August 2019, and the other markets are expected to follow soon. How it will perform in India is yet to be seen, as India is still a young market for technological innovations.