Why India’s top 5 carmakers control 85% of the passenger vehicle market

India’s top five carmakers have tightened their stranglehold over the passenger vehicle (PV) market, expanding their footprint to cover 85 percent of the pie, leaving 22 other brands jostling for a slice of the remaining 15 percent.

Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Kia Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra dominate the PV segment despite the presence of large, recognised global brands such as Renault, Ford, Honda, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Data shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) show that the top five companies improved their share this year by 4.5 percentage points till November from the 81.56 percent clocked by them in November last year.

For a large market (India is the fourth largest automotive market in the world) such a lack of fragmentation in the market share is unique. For instance, in China, which is the world’s largest automotive market, the top five carmakers control only 40 percent of the market and in the US, their share stands at 68 percent. As for Germany, which was overtaken by India last year, the top five carmakers commanded a 50 percent share.

Japan remains an exception to the list with nearly 81 percent of the market controlled by the top five companies, all of which are Japanese brands. Toyota, a dominant brand in many countries, has a share of just 3 percent in India.

New launches and brand loyalty helped India’s top five carmakers to improve their market share. Though Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, did not have any new model launches during the year so far, the company still managed to improve its retail share.

How they fared

A senior Maruti official said the company increased its market share to more than 50 percent in November from the 45 percent recorded in November last year. “Maruti’s low-cost models, strong brand recall and wider network helped it gain market share during the last few months. People tend to fall back on tried and tested brands during trying times,” said a senior Mumbai-based analyst.

Hyundai recorded a slight decline in retail market share to 16.21 percent in November from the 17.74 percent clocked in November 2019. Tata Motors recorded the second biggest rise in retail market share in November to 7.5 percent, from 4.84 percent, while Kia Motors logged the best improvement in share to 6.28 percent from 3.78 percent.

Tata Motors’ pre-lockdown launch Altroz and SUV Nexon helped it improve its share. As for Kia Motors, the compact SUV Sonet, which has gone on to become the best-seller in its segment, helped it widen market share.

Tata Motors reclaimed the third spot a few months ago — Kia had raced to number three in March but is currently in the fourth spot.

Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s fifth largest PV maker, suffered the worst fall in November in its peer group. From 6.78 percent, M&M’s market share in the retail PV space fell to 5.48 percent during the month.

M&M’s fall came on the back of the much-publicised robust response it received for the Thar SUV. Within a month of its launch M&M claims that the Thar received 20,000 bookings. However, the company has not been able to ramp up Thar’s production, leading to a waiting period of more than six months.