Which cars from LA Auto Show are coming to India?

At the ongoing LA Auto Show, major automobile manufacturers around the world showcased their latest and upcoming products. While some of them were concepts which are not anywhere near production-spec versions, some were upcoming launches which are also expected to make it to Indian markets in the coming months. Here is a list of vehicles from the LA Auto Show which might be launched in the Indian market soon.

2021 Kia Seltos

Kia unveiled the latest iteration of the Seltos SUV at the show. Though the car was a US-spec model, it can be expected that the company will launch its update in India in the coming months. The 2021 Seltos gets updates in its design, along with a separate touchscreen infotainment system on the inside. Mechanically, it gets a bigger 1.6-litre turbocharged T-GDI engine which makes 177 PS of maximum power and 265 Nm of peak torque. It will also be offered with a 2-litre naturally aspirated engine which makes 150 PS and 180 Nm.

Porsche Taycan 4S

With Porsche making its debut in the electric vehicle segment with the Taycan, the German automobile manufacturer confirmed the arrival of the electric coupe’s Turbo and Turbo S trims to the Indian market. However, it is also speculated that the company could launch the base level Taycan 4S in India. If that is to be believed, the car is expected to be approximately Rs 54 lakh cheaper than its top trim. This model will be equipped with a 79.2 kWh battery pack which powers a 530 PS making electric motor for 463 km on a full charge.

Porsche Macan Turbo

The German carmaker is also expected to launch the Macan Turbo in India, as it has already been listed on the website. The car will be offered with a 2.9-litre V6 petrol engine which makes 440 PS of maximum power and 550 Nm of peak torque. This gives the luxury SUV a 0-100 km/h time of 4.3 seconds. This can be further reduced by 0.2 seconds with the optional Sports Chrono package. Currently, the Macan has an ex-showroom price range of Rs 69.98 lakh to Rs 85.03 lakh (ex-showroom).

Audi RS Q8

Fellow German carmaker, Audi, also showcased its latest super SUV at the LA Auto Show, the RS Q8. The Lamborghini urus rival is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine which makes 600 PS of maximum power and 800 Nm of peak torque. This propels the RS Q8 from 0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds reaching a top speed of 250 km/h. The company could price the RS Q8 around the Rs 1.01 crore mark (ex-showroom) post-launch.

