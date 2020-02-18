What you can expect from TVS' upcoming motorcycle

It should borrow significant components from the fully-faired motorcycle, such as its engine and underpinnings.
TVS launched three motorcycles after it tied up with German motorcycle manufacturer, BMW Motorrad. The Indian motorcycle manufacturer recently confirmed the arrival of a fourth motorcycle, which is expected to be a 300cc naked TVS motorcycle.
TVS President and CEO, K.N. Radhakrishnan already confirmed that a second TVS-BMW motorcycle will launch in 2021. It is expected to be a variant of the Apache RR310 and is speculated to be its naked alternative.
It should borrow significant components from the fully-faired motorcycle, such as its engine and underpinnings. Currently, TVS has equipped the RR 310 with a BSVI-compliant 310cc single-cylinder motor that makes 34 PS of maximum power and 27.3 Nm of peak torque.
The RR 310 also gets ride-by-wire throttle which allow for riding modes, and sticky Michelin Road 5 tires. It also gets a brand-new TFT colour screen with Bluetooth connectivity and smart functions and TVS is expected to carry forward most of these components to its naked iteration.
However, considering it will be a naked, TVS will differentiate the motorcycle in terms of design. It could follow the RTR design language and give it a muscular body along with long and sharp tank extensions. It could also get the double-barrel exhaust found in current-gen RTRs.
Considering that the RR 310 is priced at Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom), you can expect its naked counterpart to carry a price tag around Rs 2.10 lakh (ex-showroom). This will make it cheaper than all the competitors in its segment, which include the BMW G 310 R, KTM 390 Duke, Honda CB300R and Benelli TNT 300, among others.
