What Yamaha is offering in the Ray ZR 125

Yamaha India recently updated its lineup with BSVI-compliant engines, as well as updated aesthetics. Among these was a new addition, the Ray ZR 125. It gets a new and larger engine, along with aesthetic upgrades.

The scooter gets a brand-new bodywork which differentiates it from the smaller Ray ZR as it is larger and sharper. It also gets new graphics and is offered in five colours, including Cyan Blue, Metalic Black, Dark Matte Blue, Matte Red Metallic and Reddish Yellow Cocktail.

Yamaha has also replaced the floating panels on the front apron with a more compact cladding, while the turn indicators have been relocated from the panels to the top apron. The Ray ZR 125 also gets a halogen bulb setup throughout.

The top apron gets a LED headlamp and a small tinted windscreen, while the Street Rally version is also offered with knuckle guards. The tail section gets multiple panels made of plastic, though the silver panel on the blue Ray ZR 125 Street Rally is made of metal.

Yamaha has updated the scooter’s instrument cluster with a semi-digital unit, which shows the speed, fuel level, odometer and one trip meter. The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has also equipped it with intelligent start/stop technology, which activates after the engine crosses a certain engine temperature.

The Ray ZR 125 is equipped with a 125cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine which makes 8.2PS of maximum power and 9.7Nm of peak torque. It also gets a starter motor generator that offers silent starting operation.