App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What will Toyota offer in the re-badged Vitara Brezza

The sub-4-metre SUV should share many components with the Vitara Brezza Facelift.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Toyota India is gearing up to debut a sub-4-metre SUV that is essentially a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift. It is expected to be offered with a mild-hybrid setup and will be the second car Toyota will relaunch using Suzuki’s base, the first being the Toyota Glanza.

The sub-4-metre SUV should share many components with the Vitara Brezza Facelift. Maruti Suzuki has recently updated the Vitara Brezza with a chrome grille, revised front and rear bumpers, LED projector headlamps and LED taillights. Toyota is also expected to borrow Suzuki’s 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that will be paired with a 12-volt mild-hybrid system and a 5-speed manual gearbox, though an AMT is expected to be offered as an option.

Maruti Suzuki is India’s largest automobile manufacturer and the Vitara Brezza is one of India’s highest-selling SUVs. Its rebadged version will fill the gap in Toyota’s lineup. The company is also expected to launch more rebadged versions of Suzuki cars, as it will be discontinuing the Etios sedan and the Etios Liva hatchback from April. Maruti Suzuki could also borrow some models from Toyota, such as the Corolla sedan.

Close

Toyota is expected to introduce the rebadged Vitara Brezza by April, which could be followed by a launch soon. It should be priced higher than the Vitara Brezza since the Glanza also carries a premium over the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.

related news



Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 04:38 pm

tags #Auto #Maruti Suzuki #Technology #Toyota #trends #Vitara Brezza

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.