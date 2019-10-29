What will KTM showcase at EICMA 2019?

The EICMA 2019 is about to begin from November 5, 2019, and will showcase some of the best upcoming models and prototypes from major automobile manufacturers. Among them is Austrian bikemaker KTM, who will display its upcoming models, as well as some highly anticipated updates.

The first to be unveiled at EICMA will be the 390 Adventure. After much speculation and spying, the adventure motorcycle will officially make its international debut. The motorcycle shares its 373cc single-cylinder engine with the 390 Duke and the RC 390, but it is expected to be retuned for better off-roading capabilities. This will give a different power output than the current 43 bhp of maximum power and 37 Nm of peak torque.

Continuing with the 390 upgrades, KTM is also expected to unveil the 2020 RC 390. The supersport motorcycle will feature an updated engine, as well as new equipment such as a single projector headlight unit in place of its dual projectors. The motorcycle is expected to be launched in India after its unveiling at EICMA 2019.

Next in line is the latest iteration of the 1290 Super Duke R, which is expected to be more powerful and refined when compared to its previous generation. Spy shots reveal that KTM has updated the motorcycle’s chassis, subframe, exhaust system, and instrument cluster. The motorcycle is also expected to get additional carbon fibre bits and updated underpinnings.