What is Kawasaki expected to showcase at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show?

The Tokyo Motor Show will be held in Japan from October 24 to November 4, 2019. Almost all major Japanese manufacturers will be present at the event, including motorcycle manufacturer Kawasaki.

While the company has confirmed the launch of two new motorcycles at the show, here’s what to expect from Kawasaki at the Tokyo Motor Show:

Earlier it was confirmed that Kawasaki will introduce a supercharger in its 1-litre class Z motorcycle, calling it the ZH2. The motorcycle will be a supercharged version of Kawasaki’s Z1000, making it the only supercharged naked motorcycle in the world.

Though it hasn’t been officially revealed, it was spotted without camouflage under transit. It gets a pair of low-slung LED headlights, as well as a small flyscreen.

Kawasaki has also equipped the motorcycle with a sleek TFT instrument cluster. The ZH2 will be powered by a 998cc, inline-four-cylinder supercharged engine which makes 243PS of maximum power and 141.7Nm of peak torque.

Another among the 1-litre class offerings by Kawasaki is expected to be the updated Ninja 1000. Though it hasn’t been officially confirmed, the company is updating the motorcycle with a Euro-5 compliant engine.

It is also expected to feature modern updates such as a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, as well as the new design language that Kawasaki has adopted for all its future models.

Apart from introducing the world’s first supercharged naked motorcycle, Kawasaki is also expected to update the middle-capacity motorcycle in the Z lineup, the Z 650.

Its fully faired counterpart is the Ninja 650 which was recently updated by the Japanese bikemaker. Hence, it can be safely assumed that Kawasaki will also give the Z650 a fresh look, as well as updated electronics.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it is expected that Kawasaki will unveil a four-cylinder 250cc motorcycle under the moniker ZX-25R.

Kawasaki has had a history of manufacturing small capacity motorcycles with high power output, hence it can be expected that the new motorcycle will make close to 60PS of maximum power.