App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What will Kawasaki offer in the Ninja ZX-25R?

The motorcycle is expected to be launched as early as 2020, with its global debut at the Kawasaki Bike Week in March or April 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Kawasaki seems to be planning to revive the Ninja 250 in a more powerful avatar. While the rumours of an upcoming 4-cylinder ZX-25R were rife, recent reports suggest that the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer will offer the motorcycle in two variants.

The motorcycle is expected to be launched as early as 2020, with its global debut at the Kawasaki Bike Week in March or April 2020. However, it is expected that the company could showcase a prototype version of the ZX-25R at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show this year.

Kawasaki has not revealed any official information about the upcoming motorcycle. Hence it is difficult to predict what the spec sheet of the motorcycle will be. However, it can be safely said that given the 4-cylinder layout of the engine, its performance will rival the power figures of 300-400cc models.

Close

Currently, the company is offering the Ninja 300 as its smallest displacement supersport motorcycle. It is equipped with a 296cc twin-cylinder engine which makes 39 PS of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

related news

While details of the upcoming 250cc motorcycle are scarce, it is speculated that the base trim could be offered with a pair of Upside Down (USD) forks in the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. It could also get axial callipers instead of radial units. The higher trim is expected to get premium underpinnings such as adjustable front and rear suspension units, as well as radial callipers on the front.

It is difficult to predict if Kawasaki will launch the motorcycle in India. It is expected that the motorcycle will have a higher price tag than even its 400cc siblings, due to its specifications.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 10, 2019 11:58 am

tags #Auto #Kawasaki #Ninja 250 #Technology #trends #ZX-25R

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.