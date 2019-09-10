What will Kawasaki offer in the Ninja ZX-25R?

Kawasaki seems to be planning to revive the Ninja 250 in a more powerful avatar. While the rumours of an upcoming 4-cylinder ZX-25R were rife, recent reports suggest that the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer will offer the motorcycle in two variants.

The motorcycle is expected to be launched as early as 2020, with its global debut at the Kawasaki Bike Week in March or April 2020. However, it is expected that the company could showcase a prototype version of the ZX-25R at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show this year.

Kawasaki has not revealed any official information about the upcoming motorcycle. Hence it is difficult to predict what the spec sheet of the motorcycle will be. However, it can be safely said that given the 4-cylinder layout of the engine, its performance will rival the power figures of 300-400cc models.

Currently, the company is offering the Ninja 300 as its smallest displacement supersport motorcycle. It is equipped with a 296cc twin-cylinder engine which makes 39 PS of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

While details of the upcoming 250cc motorcycle are scarce, it is speculated that the base trim could be offered with a pair of Upside Down (USD) forks in the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the back. It could also get axial callipers instead of radial units. The higher trim is expected to get premium underpinnings such as adjustable front and rear suspension units, as well as radial callipers on the front.