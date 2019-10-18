What will Harley Davidson offer in its fully-faired sportsbike?

After launching its first fully electric motorcycle, the Livewire, Harley Davidson seems to be interested in re-entering the fully-faired motorcycle segment.

Recent patents filed by the Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer shows that it is working on a fairing and a headlamp, indicating a fully-faired sportsbike could be on its way.

The American bikemaker previously manufactured fully-faired motorcycles when it was involved in the AMA Superbike racing series in the 20th century. The company also seems to be dropping Easter eggs on its website, in its “More Roads to Harley-Davidson” video.

The video features a design sketch and a clay model of the company’s upcoming Streetfighter 975. It uses a 975cc, V-twin motor which could be shared with the fully-faired motorcycle. A designer working for Harley-Davidson can also be seen working on the clay model of a motorcycle’s fairing, while the company’s old Harley VR1000 fully-faired motorcycle.