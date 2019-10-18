App
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 06:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What will Harley Davidson offer in its fully-faired sportsbike?

Recent patents filed by the Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer shows that it is working on a fairing and a headlamp, indicating a fully-faired sportsbike could be on its way.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Harley Davidson
Harley Davidson

After launching its first fully electric motorcycle, the Livewire, Harley Davidson seems to be interested in re-entering the fully-faired motorcycle segment.

Recent patents filed by the Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer shows that it is working on a fairing and a headlamp, indicating a fully-faired sportsbike could be on its way.

The American bikemaker previously manufactured fully-faired motorcycles when it was involved in the AMA Superbike racing series in the 20th century. The company also seems to be dropping Easter eggs on its website, in its “More Roads to Harley-Davidson” video.

Close

The video features a design sketch and a clay model of the company’s upcoming Streetfighter 975. It uses a 975cc, V-twin motor which could be shared with the fully-faired motorcycle. A designer working for Harley-Davidson can also be seen working on the clay model of a motorcycle’s fairing, while the company’s old Harley VR1000 fully-faired motorcycle.

related news

Though the company has not made any official announcements about the motorcycle, it is expected to reveal its details after the launch of the Streetfighter 975. It can be speculated that the company will resurrect the VR1000 with new powertrain and updated electronics.

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 06:23 pm

tags #Auto #Harley-Davidson #world

