What to expect from upcoming Hyundai Grand i10

The Hyundai Grand i10 entered the Indian markets as a mid-sized hatchback suitable for families of all sizes. It was quite well-received and made significant sales as well.

With its 2019 iteration, the Grand i10 seeks to recapture the title of a favourite family hatchback for the Indian masses. With its launch in India due soon, here are a few features of the Grand i10 you should know.

Borrowing elements from the upcoming Hyundai Elantra facelift, the Grand i10 sports hexagonal front grille and wider lamps. The Grand i10 shed its tall-boy stance for a lower, wider stance.

Though Hyundai had already loaded the Grand i10 with features, it has decided to step up the game in 2019. Hence, the Grand i10 might easily come equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system and a sunroof, among other modern amenities.

The 2019 Grand i10 is expected to be powered by the same 1.2L petrol engine, and the 1.2L diesel engine, making 83 BHP and 75 BHP respectively, which is fueling the current genenration Grand i10. However, the current torque converter automatic will be replaced by a new AMT gearbox. This is to facilitate a smoother drive.

Considering these aesthetic as well as mechanical updates, the prices for the next-gen model will see a slight upwards bump, and it would be safe to assume them to be in the range of Rs 5-7 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).