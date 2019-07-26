App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What to expect from the upcoming Toyota Sub-compact SUV?

The front of the DN Trec is equipped with a sleek chrome grille flanked by LED headlamps.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde

The DN Trec is a concept car developed by Daihatsu, one of Japan’s oldest car manufacturers. Toyota, who owns 51.2 shares in the company, is working on launching a rebranded version of the DN Trec which was first showcased as a concept at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.

Though the Japanese automobile manufacturer has not revealed a production-spec version of the DN Trec, it is expected that Toyota will retain most of the features showcased in the concept. The front of the DN Trec is equipped with a sleek chrome grille flanked by LED headlamps. It also gets a lower grille with a honeycomb design, with the number plate housing integrated into it. The headlamps have prominent air dam housings below them, which are equipped with LED fog lamps.

The sub-compact SUV gets flared wheel arches and body cladding for a hefty look. Its rear end has LED tail lamps connected by a chrome strip, with a black bumper below it.

Toyota has carried forward the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform, a derivative of the Toyota New Global Architecture platform. It is expected to be 3,900 mm long, 1,700 mm wide and 1,600 mm tall.

The car is expected to be powered by a 1-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine. The power figures have not been disclosed yet, but it is expected that the powertrain will be offered with the option between a manual and an automatic gearbox.

Toyota has slated the SUV to be launched in Japan in November, with a price range between Rs 10.2 lakh and Rs 14.05 lakh (ex-showroom, when converted). Though it has not been officially announced, it is possible that the car could make its way to the Indian market by 2022.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 05:03 pm

tags #Auto #Daihatsu #DN Trec #Technology #Toyota #trends

