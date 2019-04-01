App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What to expect from Ssangyong Korando

Inspired by the e-SIV concept, the Korando is expected to carry a 61.5 kWh battery pack in its EV form.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

South Korean manufacturer Ssangyong unveiled the fourth generation of their SUV Korando at the 89th edition of the Geneva Motor Show recently. The Mahindra owned company also confirmed that they would also launch a full-electric version of the SUV by 2020.

Inspired by the e-SIV concept, the Korando is expected to carry a 61.5 kWh battery pack in its EV form. This will power a 191HP electric motor and will have a range of up to 450 km.

For the 2019 model, however, the car will be offered in a choice of a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine or a 1.6-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine makes 163PS of peak power and 280Nm of peak torque, while the diesel produces 136PS and 324Nm of peak torque. It can also be expected that the SUV will get a hybrid powertrain in the future. The Korando is 4452mm long and 1870 mm wide, making it a shade smaller than its previous generation.

The Korando is expected to replace the XUV500 in India and features a new grille, LED headlamps and thick roof rails. It runs on 18” diamond cut alloys and has the latest in-car technology, including a touchscreen infotainment system which supports phone app connectivity. It also has many state-of-the-art features like cruise control, heated windscreen, automatic headlights automatic wipers.

related news

The Korando will hit the Indian streets soon, where it will compete with the likes of Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta. It remains to be seen if Mahindra will rebrand the Korando as the new XUV500.

 
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 07:14 pm

tags #Auto #Korando #Ssangyong #Technology #trends

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Exercise Can Boost Health in Breast Cancer Survivors

Japan Reveals Name for New Era of Naruhito Will be 'Reiwa' Ahead of Em ...

I Just Love Food Too Much: Model Chrissy Teigen

Pope Francis Promises 'Healing' of Church Amid Sex Abuse Scandal, Assu ...

Zoe Saldana Has the Best Reaction to James Gunn's 'Guardians of the Ga ...

PUBG Mobile Top 5 Upcoming Features: Zombie Dogs, Infinity Mode, Compa ...

This Video of Sachin Tendulkar's Meteoric Rise in ODI Proves Why He's ...

DTC Employee Shot Dead in Front of 5-year-old Son, Child Rushes Home t ...

In Hidden Mountain Air Base, Albania Stores MiG Jets for Sale

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Narendra Modi has done everything to encoura ...

India to be among top-10 media markets by 2021: Study

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Leaders of previous govt kept personal interest ...

GST officers prodding businesses to deposit taxes by March 31 to meet ...

General elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha polls from W ...

CNBC-TV18 Market LIVE: Sensex gains at opening, Nifty above 11,650; Ni ...

Top stocks to watch out for on April 1: Tata Motors, Jet Airways, auto ...

Top brokerage calls for April 1: HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank top picks fo ...

All that you need to know about Mutual Funds this week

Battle for Muzaffarnagar reflects Opposition's use of caste to trump H ...

British MPs seek new path for Brexit after Parliament repeatedly rejec ...

Sensex rallies over 265 points, Nifty up 63 points in early trade; Ved ...

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gives impetus to BMC's solid waste management ef ...

Vidyut Jammwal on Junglee: Chuck Russell had faith in Jim Carrey, The ...

Miami Open: Roger Federer sweeps aside struggling John Isner in final ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

April Fools' Day: Google Maps now lets you play a version of the class ...

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo and AR Rahman dine together

T-Series wins beef with PewDiePie after months of struggle

Sophie Turner reveals she was jealous of her Game of Thrones co-star M ...

Mick Jagger's happy pictures go viral amidst health scare

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: You've got to be a fool to believe thes ...

IPL 2019 highlights, CSK vs RR: MS Dhoni's last over heroics helps Che ...

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan l ...

Alia Bhatt doesn’t care about Ranbir Kapoor’s troubled past, belie ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.