What to expect from Ssangyong Korando

South Korean manufacturer Ssangyong unveiled the fourth generation of their SUV Korando at the 89th edition of the Geneva Motor Show recently. The Mahindra owned company also confirmed that they would also launch a full-electric version of the SUV by 2020.

Inspired by the e-SIV concept, the Korando is expected to carry a 61.5 kWh battery pack in its EV form. This will power a 191HP electric motor and will have a range of up to 450 km.

For the 2019 model, however, the car will be offered in a choice of a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine or a 1.6-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine makes 163PS of peak power and 280Nm of peak torque, while the diesel produces 136PS and 324Nm of peak torque. It can also be expected that the SUV will get a hybrid powertrain in the future. The Korando is 4452mm long and 1870 mm wide, making it a shade smaller than its previous generation.

The Korando is expected to replace the XUV500 in India and features a new grille, LED headlamps and thick roof rails. It runs on 18” diamond cut alloys and has the latest in-car technology, including a touchscreen infotainment system which supports phone app connectivity. It also has many state-of-the-art features like cruise control, heated windscreen, automatic headlights automatic wipers.

The Korando will hit the Indian streets soon, where it will compete with the likes of Jeep Compass and Hyundai Creta. It remains to be seen if Mahindra will rebrand the Korando as the new XUV500.