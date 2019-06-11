App
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 05:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What to expect from MV Agusta F3 800 RC?

The motorcycle stands on fully adjustable 43mm Marzocchi USD suspension unit in the front and a Sachs monoshock in the rear which is also fully adjustable.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta has officially launched the F3 800 RC in India. The motorcycle is priced at a premium of Rs 4 lakh over the standard F3 800 because it is equipped with a full racing kit.

The racing kit includes an SC Project titanium and carbon fibre exhaust, lightweight body panels such as aluminium rear-sets, brake and lever protectors and a fibreglass pillion cowl.

It also gets a racing ECU which adds 5PS to the overall delivery of the motorcycle. However, the company has restricted the racing kit’s use to the track only. It is also offering a complimentary paddock stand with the 800 RC while decking it in the official Agusta RC livery.

The F3 800 RC shares its engine with the standard F3 800 but produces 148PS of maximum power and 88Nm of peak torque and is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The company claims its top speed to be around 240 kmph while having a dry weight of 163kg.

The motorcycle stands on fully adjustable 43mm Marzocchi USD suspension unit in the front and a Sachs monoshock in the rear which is also fully adjustable. MV Agusta has equipped the motorcycle with a Brembo monobloc calliper in the front and a two-piston Brembo calliper in the back.

The motorcycle is priced at Rs 21.99 lakh (Ex-showroom)

Image sourced from MV Agusta website
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 05:42 pm

