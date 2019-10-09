What to expect from Mahindra XUV300 EV?

After Ford and Mahindra announced their joint venture, they also confirmed the launch of seven new products from the collaboration. Though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it is expected that one of these products will be Mahindra’s new flagship fully electric vehicle, the XUV300 EV.

The electric compact SUV was spotted testing this year and it is expected that the Indian automobile manufacturer will launch the car by 2021. The company has not revealed any official specifications of the car, but it is expected to have a range of 300 km on a full charge.

The XUV300 EV could be powered by an electric motor which makes 132 PS. However, the car was confirmed to be offered in two variants, so it is unclear if the SUV could receive a more powerful motor. If there is a bigger alternative, it could be powered by a 40kWh battery with DC fast charging.