What to expect from Mahindra XUV300 EV?

After Ford and Mahindra announced their joint venture, they also confirmed the launch of seven new products from the collaboration. Though it hasn’t been confirmed yet, it is expected that one of these products will be Mahindra’s new flagship fully electric vehicle, the XUV300 EV.

The electric compact SUV was spotted testing this year and it is expected that the Indian automobile manufacturer will launch the car by 2021. The company has not revealed any official specifications of the car, but it is expected to have a range of 300 km on a full charge.

The XUV300 EV could be powered by an electric motor which makes 132 PS. However, the car was confirmed to be offered in two variants, so it is unclear if the SUV could receive a more powerful motor. If there is a bigger alternative, it could be powered by a 40kWh battery with DC fast charging.

The company is expected to reveal further details of the car as it nears its launch date. Meanwhile, the Ford-Mahindra joint venture will see the two companies exchange their models as well as technical expertise. The first of the seven upcoming launches are expected to be a Ford Aspire-based fully electric sedan bearing the Mahindra logo.