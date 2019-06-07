What to expect from Honda CB125M/X?

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Honda had unveiled the concept form of two motorcycles called the CB125M and the CB125X at EICMA in 2018. Though both the motorcycles were almost identical except a few changes, their recently surfaced patent images indicate that their production-spec variant will be almost the same as their concept form.

The CB125M is a supermoto motorcycle, while the CB125X is a dedicated adventure tourer. Their patent images filed at the European patent office indicate that the motorcycles could enter production soon. These images reveal that the bikes are identical to their respective concepts, even carrying forward their kits and design elements.

The CB125M is a classic supermoto with a long travel suspension, alloy wheels shod in road-biased tyres, wide handlebars with knuckle guards and a sleek, minimalistic bodywork complete with a sharp and short tail section.

The CB125X, on the other hand, looks like a derivative of Honda’s signature adventure motorcycle, the Africa Twin. It has a slim fairing which is joined by a vertical LED headlamp and windscreen. It also has fairing mounted DRLs which are carried forward from the concept.

It has an extra-long, single-piece seat which extends from half of the fuel tank to the tail section. The patent images hint that the motorcycle will ride on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels, which will have dual-purpose rubber on them.

Both the bikes share a 125CC, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine and though the official power figures have not been revealed, it can be expected that Honda will keep the power range below 15BHP. However, the concepts shown at the 2018 EICMA were fitted with an SC Project full-system exhaust, which could be an indicator that the unrestricted power output of the motorcycles may go as high as 25 horses.

The motorcycles are expected to be launched sometime next year and could be unveiled in their production state at the 2019 EICMA. That said, it is difficult to say if or when they will arrive in India