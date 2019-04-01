What to expect from Harley Davidson Electra Glide?

American cruiser maker Harley Davidson recently launched two of their latest models, the Forty-Eight Special and Street Glide Special in India. Simultaneously, they have also announced the launch of the 2019 Electra Glide Standard.

Carrying forward the Harley legacy, the Electra Glide is a true-blue tourer, complete with a round headlamp, large saddlebags and a large front fairing, named “Batwing fairing”, for wind resistance. It also has a large fuel tank, stubby wheels and the iconic V-twin engine.

The bike has an analogue instrument cluster, below which is a glove box. It is supported by beefy 49mm Upside Down (USD) forks from Showa, who have also given a hand-adjustable emulsion-tech shock for the rear. It has dual-discs in the front and one in the back, all stopped by Brembo callipers.

It is powered by a 1745CC, Milwaukee Eight 107 engine, which makes 150Nm of peak torque at 3,250 rpm. Apart from that, it has minimalistic electronics to handle the motorcycle like cruise control and ABS. This is done in a bid to provide a raw touring experience to the rider, as per Harley Davidson.

The bike will be launched in India later this year and is expected to carry a price tag around the Rs. 11 lakh mark. It will be pitted against other major cruisers in India.