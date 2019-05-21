What to expect from Ferrari's upcoming hybrid?

Italian supercar manufacturer Ferrari recently teased its plans to launch a new hybrid supercar. While no details have been revealed, it is expected to be a spiritual successor to the LaFerrari.

The car is expected to be unveiled on May 31 at Maranello. However, the company has indicated that the upcoming vehicle will not be a developed 488, as was expected earlier. Instead, the heavily silhouetted car which was spied had a bulkier and broader frame. However, it featured dual tip exhaust, akin to the 488 Pista.

Ferrari has confirmed that the new hybrid will be placed above the 812 Superfast. It is also expected to be a spiritual, if not a direct successor to the company’s first hybrid supercar, the LaFerrari. Though not much is known about the upcoming car, certain safe assumptions can be made based on the LaFerrari’s response.

The LaFerrari was powered by a 6.3-litre V12 which made 963PS of maximum power and 900Nm of peak torque. It also had Kinetic Energy Restoration System (KERS), much like Formula One cars.

Considering the upgrade in Ferrari’s technology since then, it can be safely assumed that the new hybrid might make upwards of 1000PS combined. But we will have to wait for the official unveiling to know for sure. Meanwhile, Ferrari is also working on another hybrid model, which is rumoured to be powered by a V6 engine.