you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What to expect from CF Moto 650NK

The CF Moto 650NK is a naked motorcycled designed by Kiska, which is the brainchild behind several modern KTMs as well.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Moneycontrol News

Chinese manufacturer CF Moto is preparing to launch two of its models, the 250NK and the 650MT. Recently a third model of the company has been spotted in the country. The 650NK was spotted doing rounds in India and could be expected to hit the streets soon.

The CF Moto 650NK is a naked motorcycled designed by Kiska, which is the brainchild behind several modern KTMs as well. The 650 NK sports a slightly aggressive design and shares its engine with the 650MT, albeit in a detuned state.

It is powered by a 649.3cc, liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine which produces 61PS of maximum power and 56Nm peak torque. It is paired to a six-speed gearbox. This engine makes 9.7PS less in this bike than it does in the MT.

The bike rides on 17-inch alloys and gets fat 160 section rear tyres. It also has LED headlights as well as taillights, a fully digital instrument cluster and will be equipped with dual-channel ABS

The 650NK also gets conventional telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. It has twin discs in the front and a single in the back. It weighs a modest 206 kg and has a fuel capacity of 17-litres. It can reach a top speed of 180 kmph, as claimed by CF Moto.

Though the motorcycles have been spotted testing, it could be a while before CF Moto officially announces their launch in India. However, it can be expected that the bike will compete against the likes of Benelli TNT 600i and Kawasaki Z650 among others. It could be priced under the Rs. 6 lakh mark.

First Published on Mar 6, 2019 06:47 pm

