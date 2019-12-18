App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What to expect from BSVI Yamaha Fascino

It is also expected to get an external fuel filler in place of the conventional under-seat fuel fillers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Japanese automobile manufacturer, Yamaha, has arranged a launch event at Chennai on December 19. Though the company has not confirmed the product it will launch, it is expected that a BSVI-compliant lineup of some of its models is on its way. The Fascino is expected to be among them, as a test mule of the scooter was spotted a few months earlier.

The spy shots indicate that the Fascino has grown and gets a longer seat. It is also expected to get an external fuel filler in place of the conventional under-seat fuel fillers.

Yamaha will update the engine with a fuel injector to comply with BSVI emission norms, though its power figures are expected to remain unchanged. Currently, the 1,13cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine makes 7.2 PS of maximum power and 8.2 Nm of peak torque.

Close

The Fascino was spotted with a larger 12-inch alloy in the front and a 10-inch unit at the back. The company is expected to offer a front disc as an option upon launch.

related news

Considering the scooter’s updates, it is likely to get pricier than its current ex-showroom price of Rs 57,523 by Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000. It will be pitted against the Honda Activa 5G and the TVS Jupiter Classic, among others.

LIVE NOW... Video series on How to Double Your Monthly Income... where Rahul Shah, Ex-Swiss Investment Banker and one of India's leading experts on wealth building, reveals his secret strategies for the first time ever. Register here to watch it for FREE.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 12:13 pm

tags #Auto #Fascino #Technology #trends #Yamaha

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.