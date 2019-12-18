What to expect from BSVI Yamaha Fascino

Japanese automobile manufacturer, Yamaha, has arranged a launch event at Chennai on December 19. Though the company has not confirmed the product it will launch, it is expected that a BSVI-compliant lineup of some of its models is on its way. The Fascino is expected to be among them, as a test mule of the scooter was spotted a few months earlier.

The spy shots indicate that the Fascino has grown and gets a longer seat. It is also expected to get an external fuel filler in place of the conventional under-seat fuel fillers.

Yamaha will update the engine with a fuel injector to comply with BSVI emission norms, though its power figures are expected to remain unchanged. Currently, the 1,13cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine makes 7.2 PS of maximum power and 8.2 Nm of peak torque.

The Fascino was spotted with a larger 12-inch alloy in the front and a 10-inch unit at the back. The company is expected to offer a front disc as an option upon launch.