you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : May 08, 2019 12:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What to expect from BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe?

BMW released a dimly lit image of the car which highlighted the presence of four doors, alongside the car’s silhouette.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Whatsapp

German car manufacturer BMW has recently revived the almost two-decade-old 8 series. The luxury coupe was first introduced as the E31 8 series in 1990 and featured a V12 engine with a 6-speed transmission.

After BMW launched the G14 8 series last year, the German luxury carmaker teased the upcoming launch of the 8 series Gran Coupe, which is expected to be launched between the June 25 and 27 in Munich, Germany. BMW released a dimly lit image of the car which highlighted the presence of four doors, alongside the car’s silhouette.

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe will be powered by a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 which makes 560PS of maximum power and 750Nm of peak torque. It is expected that BMW will offer the Gran Coupe with an optional 3-liter inline six diesel engine which makes 320PS of maximum power and 680Nm of peak torque.

It could be safe to assume that BMW will also launch the M8 in India, which has already been spied overseas. In any case, it will be the first instance that an M8 is launched since the E31 M8 never took off. Considering the extra doors, seats and added body panels, the car is expected to cross 2000 kilograms.

BMW will be unveiling the 8 Series Gran Coupe at the NextGen event at Munich, Germany, following which it will be launched in September 2019. It will be pitted against the likes of Maserati Quattroporte, Porsche Panamera and the AMG GT 4.

Image sourced from BMW's official website
First Published on May 8, 2019 12:11 pm

tags #8 Series #Auto #BMW #Gran Coupe #Technology #trends

