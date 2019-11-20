App
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 12:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What to expect from 2020 KTM RC390?

The company is expected to update the motorcycle engine, which has been unchanged since 2014.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

KTM is gearing up to launch the next-gen RC390, a bike that has not seen a major overhaul since its 2014 debut. Though the Austrian motorcycle manufacturer has not revealed any official details about the quarter-litre supersport, its latest launch in the form of the 390 Adventure motorcycle gives us an idea of what to expect.

The company is expected to update the motorcycle engine which has remained virtually unchanged since 2014. It should get a BSVI-compliant version of the 373.2cc single-cylinder engine which makes 42.3 PS of maximum power and 37 Nm of peak torque. Though this engine has been proven to be successful, it has been shared by many other motorcycles. This indicates that KTM could develop the engine to suit the RC390 better.

The motorcycle’s spy shots also reveal that the engine covers are largely unchanged, though it is expected to get a new exhaust system. It should be compliant with the upcoming BSVI emission norms, though that could result in a slightly less power output than the current generation.

KTM should also update the motorcycle’s electronics, though it is unlikely that the company will provide an advanced electronics package. The company could, however, equip the RC390 with an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) which would give it cornering ABS and lean-angle sensing traction control.

related news

The company is also expected to borrow the 390 Adventure’s bi-directional quickshifter, which could be offered as an option. KTM could also update the motorcycle with a TFT display, along with Bluetooth connectivity, among other features. It is also expected to redesign the fairing as well as its headlight setup.

First Published on Nov 20, 2019 12:24 pm

tags #Auto #KTM #RC390 #Technology #trends

