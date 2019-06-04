App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2019 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What segment-first features does Bajaj Platina 110 H Gear have?

Among the prominent upgrades is the addition of a new 5-speed gearbox.

Advait Berde @Advait_Berde
Indian motorcycle manufacturer Bajaj launched the Platina 110 H Gear today, with a few cosmetic changes. However, the motorcycle also received some important segment-first features.

Among the prominent upgrades is the addition of a new 5-speed gearbox. This makes the bike the first in its segment to get five gears. It also gets a disc brake in the front.

Bajaj has also equipped the Platina 110 H Gear with a semi-digital console, which includes a gear shift indicator and a gear position indicator as well. These features give it a reasonable lead in its segment, as the Platina 110 H Gear is the first motorcycle in its segment to receive these updates.

Apart from the upgrades, however, the bike remains mechanically unchanged. It is powered by a 115CC single-cylinder engine which makes 8.4BHP of maximum power and 9.8Nm of peak torque. It is held up by a pair of telescopic forks in the front and nitrox dual shock absorbers in the back. It is also equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS) as standard.

Bajaj is offering the Platina 110 H Gear in two variants. The lower variant is offered with a drum brake and has a price tag of Rs 53,376, while the top trim has a disc brake and costs Rs 55,373.
First Published on Jun 4, 2019 06:04 pm

tags #Auto #Bajaj #Platina 110 H Gear #Technology #trends

