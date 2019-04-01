What is the Ertiga Sport?

Indo-Japanese Maruti Suzuki has been selling their MPV Ertiga for quite a while in India now. While there are no significant updates for the car in India, Suzuki has showcased the Ertiga Sport in Indonesia.

Although there are no mechanical changes to the car, it gets many aesthetic updates to give it a sportier look, in compliance with the nametag. It receives a sporty mesh grille, an updated front bumper in which is a new fog lamp and it also gets a front splitter. The rear also gets a new bumper with a faux diffuser and a roof spoiler. Among other differences from the standard Ertiga, the Ertiga Sport has side skirts and all-new alloys.

The cabin design remains mostly intact, though it is completely blacked out, while the steering wheel has been replaced with a flat-bottomed unit borrowed from the Swift. Though the company has not announced any plans of launching the Ertiga Sport in India, it can be expected to hit the Indian streets in the coming months.

The current-gen Ertiga is powered by the newly-developed K15B 1.5-litre VVT four-cylinder petrol engine which makes 104BHP of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque. It also gets an option of a 1.3-litre diesel engine which makes 89BHP and 200Nm of torque. Both engines are mated to a five-speed transmission, but the petrol motor gets an optional four-speed automatic transmission. The car carries a base price tag of Rs.12.45 lakh (ex-showroom).