What is the BMW R 1250 RS Achilles all about?

German motorcycle manufacturer BMW Motorrad entered the Sultans of Sprint - (an annual customised bike race) with a very interesting motorcycle. Instead of pitting a dedicated speedster the company modified a sports tourer, the R 1250 RS.

The Sultans of Sprint is an annual event where manufacturers pit their best-modified vehicles to win it all in a short sprint race. Points are awarded not only to the race winner but also on various parameters such as best bodywork, best burnout among others.

BMW’s entry in the Sultans of Sprint is the Achilles. It is based on the R 1250 RS but practically retains only its engine along with a few other components. The Achilles was designed by Phillip Ludwig and Krzysztof Szews, who completely rebuilt the bike, starting from scratch in some areas.

The monocoque bodywork was 3D printed and was styled to flow along the length of the motorcycle. It was printed in sections and then pieced together with reinforced carbon fibre. The motorcycle also received a Nitrous Oxide (NOs) system which was integrated into the rear end of the bike, along with an engine management system.

Though there is no official dyno test done of Achilles after its complete rebuild, it can be safely assumed that it will make much more power than its stock form which makes 136PS of maximum power and 143Nm of peak torque. It remains to be seen what results this bike will produce.