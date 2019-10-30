App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2019 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What is Tata planning for 2020?

Tata could also launch the Buzzard SUV, which was first showcased at the Geneva Motor Show.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With a host of vehicles launched this year, major automobile manufacturers are gearing up for next year. Among them is Indian carmaker Tata, who has multiple products lined up for the Indian market.

Among the first products from Tata will be the Altroz hatchback. After much speculation and spying, the premium hatchback has finally been confirmed for the Indian market. It will be a premium option over the Tiago and will be pitted against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, and the Hyundai i20, among others. The car is expected to be launched at the upcoming Auto Expo in 2020 and could have a price range between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 8.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Next in line is expected to be the Nexon EV, which was featured in the company’s #TheUltimateElectricDrive ad campaign. The car is currently being tested by Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar on the harsh roads of northern India. The car will be Tata’s first product to feature its Ziptron electric powertrain and has a claimed range of 300 km on a full charge. It is expected to have a price range of Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata could also launch the Buzzard SUV, which was first showcased at the Geneva Motor Show. We did get some spy pics surfacing and even though the company has not made any official announcements about its arrival, it is expected that the 7-seater iteration of the Harrier SUV will make its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo, which should be followed by a launch soon after.

The company is also expected to launch the facelifted versions of the Tiago and the Tigor siblings as the Tiago hatchback was spotted under testing in heavy camouflage. The Tigor is also expected to receive a facelift, which could include a revised front fascia, redesigned headlamps, and a conventional slatted grille. It could also get revised front bumpers with air vents, as well as a semi-digital instrument cluster. The two cars are expected to be unveiled at the Auto Expo next year.

First Published on Oct 30, 2019 01:27 pm

tags #Auto #Auto Expo 2020 #Tata #Technology #trends

